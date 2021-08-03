Chelsea have not been discouraged by Inter Milan rejecting their offer worth €110m for Romelu Lukaku as Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Blues are readying a new bid.

Di Marzio broke news of the €100m that Chelsea offered for their former striker last night, in a deal that is valued at a total of €110m as the services of Marco Alonso were also included.

The Serie A champions have knocked back that bid but it’s now reported that Chelsea are ‘ready to counterattack’, with a new bid set to be worth €120m.

Di Marzio doesn’t clarify whether this offer would also include Alonso and if it did if it’s an overall €10m increase from the €110m valuation of the first bid or if the ante’s being upped by €20m.

Importantly, this morning’s update from Di Marzio also notes that Lukaku is now thinking about the switch and that the 28-year-old has not said no to the advances of his former employers.

Di Marzio add that the Blues could guarantee a better wage packet than what Lukaku currently earns in Milan, on report suggested recently that a deal worth €15m-a-year is on the cards for the Belgian.

Lukaku first arrived at Chelsea after in the summer of 2011 after a remarkable breakthrough at Anderlecht, but the frightening forward never had a real chance with the Blues’ first-team.

The 6ft3 striker announced himself with a solid loan spell at West Brom in 12/13, before heading to Everton the next year in a temporary switch that was made permanent by the Toffees.

After starring for the Merseyside outfit, a high-profile move to Manchester United came about but things didn’t work out as well as usual for Lukaku and he was sold to Inter after two seasons at Old Trafford.

Lukaku has silenced the critics since moving to Italy, scoring 64 times and registering 16 assists in 95 appearances for Inter, firing them to the Serie A title this season with unstoppable displays.

Di Marzio suggests that Inter are still considering ‘downsizing’ their team from an economic standpoint and that the club’s hierarchy would find it difficult to reject offers if ‘certain figures’ are on the table.

Lukaku would certainly offer the Blues the firepower needed to mount a challenge for the Premier League title and they’d have a prolific scorer to help them defend their Champions League trophy.