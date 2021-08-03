Inter Milan are reportedly considering Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso as an option in the transfer market this summer.

The Serie A champions could do with strengthening their squad after the departures of Achraf Hakimi and Ashley Young in the wing-back department, with Alonso making sense as someone who could come in and make an impact at the San Siro.

Alonso is being linked with Inter by Calciomercato, who state that Chelsea have set an asking price of €20million to let the Spaniard leave the club this summer.

The 30-year-old has been a decent servant at Stamford Bridge, even if he has fallen down the pecking order in more recent times.

Initially, Alonso looked a terrific signing under Antonio Conte, playing a key role in Chelsea winning the Premier League title in the 2016/17 season.

Since then, however, Alonso hasn’t managed to make quite the same impact, and Ben Chilwell is now surely going to be ahead of him in the pecking order for the foreseeable future.