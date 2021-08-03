If Thomas Tuchel has anything to do with it, then Romelu Lukaku will be heading back to Stamford Bridge before the end of the current transfer window.

The Inter Milan striker would appear to be amendable to a Premier League switch, albeit the Blues will need to do some wheeling and dealing in the transfer market to be able to afford him.

According to the Daily Star, the club have put 11 players on the market to help finance the deal. They are: Kurt Zouma, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Davide Zappacosta, Michy Batshuayi, Kenedy, Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Baba Rahman.

Chelsea’s need for a striker to aid their current front line is a priority, and though it was thought Erling Haaland was that man, an extortionate fee from Borussia Dortmund has scuppered the deal this time around.

That hasn’t put the west Londoners off going after Romelu Lukaku, far from it in fact. They’ve already had a bid turned down of £100m + Marcos Alonso.

Their persistence might just pay off in the end.