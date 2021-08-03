Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is keen to bring a former player to Selhurst Park, according to reports.

Vieira is keen to strengthen the current Palace crop having taken over from Roy Hodgson ahead of the coming season.

And according to reports from The Guardian via News in 24, the Vieira is keen for a reunion with OGC Nice star Youcef Atal.

Vieira signed Atal for Nice after taking over the Ligue 1 club in 2018, and the midfielder went on to make 60 Ligue 1 appearances.

The Algeria international is a right-back by trade and is valued at €15million (£12.8m) by Transfermarkt.

The one issue Palace may have is that Atal does have a complicated injury history.

He had knee surgery in 2019 and missed as many as 20 games through muscular injuries last season, also missing three due to coronavirus.

Having said that, Vieira will be confident of getting Atal back to his fittest and best, and he could use the player’s injury issues as a bargaining tool.

As things stand, Atal has two years remaining on his contract at Nice.