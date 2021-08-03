Declan Rice remains open about his future after rejecting two West Ham contract offers.

The England midfielder is tied down with the Hammers until 2024, but keen to keep him around, West Ham have tried to improve Rice’s terms with contract extension offers.

So far, Rice has rejected two offers, and according the Telegraph, he would reject a third if it was to come.

But that does not mean he is desperate to leave the club ahead of what is a season which will see European football played at the London Stadium.

According to the Telegraph report, Rice is keeping his options open for now having returned to training with the Hammers.

For the time being, Rice is said to be ‘respecting’ of his position at the London Stadium and is not going to force a move, though, he does not want to extend his contract and rule out a move either this summer, or in future transfer windows.

So far, West Ham are yet to receive any offers having slapped a £100million price tag on their star midfielder, though Chelsea have been strongly linked again this summer.