Enquiry made: Newcastle United look to pull off a huge move after asking about Juventus star

Newcastle United fans may be used to some fairly underwhelming signings in the summer, but it would be pretty spectacular if they managed to sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus.

The former Arsenal star has often been linked with a move back to England and there’s no doubt that he would be a key player for The Magpies if they can pull this off.

A report from Goal has looked at the latest with their interest, and it does sound like there’s something to this.

At this stage it’s suggested that Newcastle have asked about his availability, but there’s no suggestion that a deal is close or that talks are even close to being at an advanced stage for now.

He’s still under contract with Juve until 2023 and he was signed on a free transfer from Arsenal so that usually means he will be on a huge wage, so this would require Newcastle to push the boat out while also hoping that Juve are willing to take a financial hit to get him out the door.

It may be one of the more unlikely coups to happen this summer, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.