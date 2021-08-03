Everton expressing interest in Flamengo starlet

Gabriel Barbosa crashed out in his first venture into European football with stints at Inter Milan and SL Benfica and never finding a home.

The Brazilian striker went back home when he signed with Flamengo, and it’s in Rio de Janeiro that the striker has found his confidence while living up to the nickname “Gabigol.” In 99 appearances with Flamengo, Barbosa has scored 70 goals for the Brazilian giant.

Now that Barbosa has found his form in South America, various reports have linked the 24-year-old to Europe, and the latest club reportedly expressing interest is Everton FC.

The Mirror reports that The Toffees have expressed interest in the Brazilian attacker. With the success of Richarlison, Everton could be looking to add more Brazilian flair to their squad this summer.

When it comes to a potential cost, Flamengo wants a fee of around £40-million, so it will be interesting to see whether Everton decides to pay that sum.