Liverpool may have endured a terrible time for much of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, but one of the highlights of the season was the form of Fabinho.

Jurgen Klopp came to rely heavily on the services of the player who filled in as required and gave of his best week in and week out.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Liverpool have offered him a new five-year contract, lasting until 2026, according to the Liverpool ECHO.

His renewal follows that of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who agreed to extend his deal last week, and both represent the beginning of a raft of renewals say the Liverpool ECHO.

It’s believed that Klopp wants to tie down his senior stars as quickly as practicable, as Liverpool look to catch Manchester City once more.

Captain, Jordan Henderson, is still stalling at present, however, which could present a problem down the line.

Liverpool open their season with a fixture away at Norwich on Saturday, August 14.