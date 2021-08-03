Fabrizio Romano reports offers some late hope to Aston Villa fans over Jack Grealish

There may have been some talk about Jack Grealish moving for a while, but the potential move to Man City has happened pretty quickly over the past few days.

Caught Offside’s sources understand that the deal should go through over the next few days and Grealish could earn as much as £360k a week if he makes the move, but this report from Fabrizio Romano does offer some late hope to the Villa fans:

Manchester City are still in talks with Aston Villa for Jack Grealish. Negotiations ongoing with all parties involved, not done yet. ? #MCFC This week will be key to reach an agreement – or Jack will consider Aston Villa new contract proposal with increased salary. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021

At this point everything does point to the transfer going through, and there’s a clear split among the Villa fans from those who wish him well to those who see this as a betrayal to his boyhood club.

The most important thing here is that the deal hasn’t been finalised yet, so that always gives a chance for other things to happen and perhaps Villa will throw a lot of money his way.

At this point it does look like an empty threat to try and hurry the negotiations along, but if this does continue to drag out then perhaps he could remain at Villa Park after all?