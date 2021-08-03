It seems abundantly clear that Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, doesn’t have too much faith in goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, however, he only has just over a week in which to be able to replace him if he wants someone in before the start of the Premier League season.
It’s believed that Ajax custodian, Andre Onana, has been on the Spaniard’s radar for a while now, albeit Onana is only just back after a lengthy ban for using a banned substance.
Lyon were hoping to get a deal with the player over the line, but now Onana himself has pulled the plug on the switch according to De Telegraaf, cited by the Daily Mirror.
The keeper spent his youth career at Barcelona before moving to Ajax in 2015.
He quickly established himself as No.1 for his club, but his world fell apart when he was banned for 12 months, reduced on appeal.
It’s not clear what Arsenal would have to pay to acquire his services, but it appears they’re in with a shout again.
Great news. fingers crossed
Superb! Go get him before something else happened. He might have fully recovered from game ban[say injury] by November to give us sparkling saves ane entertainment for years. Please Mikel-Edu.