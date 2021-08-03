It seems abundantly clear that Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, doesn’t have too much faith in goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, however, he only has just over a week in which to be able to replace him if he wants someone in before the start of the Premier League season.

It’s believed that Ajax custodian, Andre Onana, has been on the Spaniard’s radar for a while now, albeit Onana is only just back after a lengthy ban for using a banned substance.

Lyon were hoping to get a deal with the player over the line, but now Onana himself has pulled the plug on the switch according to De Telegraaf, cited by the Daily Mirror.

MORE: Watch Mo Salah’s reaction

The keeper spent his youth career at Barcelona before moving to Ajax in 2015.

He quickly established himself as No.1 for his club, but his world fell apart when he was banned for 12 months, reduced on appeal.

More Stories / Latest News Third Manchester United player sounds a warning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the new Premier League season Bayern Munich’s cup clash postponed as Covid-19 begins to shock the world again Barcelona give senior player no option this summer – Told he simply has to leave

It’s not clear what Arsenal would have to pay to acquire his services, but it appears they’re in with a shout again.