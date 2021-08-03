Given how unsettling the coronavirus pandemic has been for the game of football, for any number of reasons, the news that the government will approve an Exclusion Order to ensure a TV rights renewal will surely be met with relief by clubs up and down the country.
As things start to get back to some sort of normality ahead of the 2021/22 season, the arrangement, confirmed on the official Premier League website, will mean that there’s more security and continuity right throughout the football pyramid up to 2025.
The three-year renewal of live and non-live broadcast agreements are with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport.
An additional £100m will also be invested over the next four years, which will help in five key areas.
They are: supporting EFL clubs; developing the women’s and girls’ game; the National League system; enhancing community football facilities; and projects that help the wider game.
Hopefully this is just the beginning of some long-awaited good news.