The Jack Grealish to Manchester City transfer is all but a done deal, with an official announcement likely just days away now, club sources have told CaughtOffside.

The England international has established himself as one of the finest players in the Premier League in recent times, and looks an ideal fit for City as a move edges closer to completion.

The deal has been a long time in the making and most terms of the contract have already been agreed, as CaughtOffside previously reported, with Grealish set to become one of the highest earners in the Premier League on around £360,000 a week at the Etihad Stadium.

Club sources have provided another update, with a formal announcement now looking set to come this week, and possibly in the next couple of days.

The 25-year-old didn’t play the biggest role for England at Euro 2020, but one imagines he will be harder for Gareth Southgate to overlook in the future if he can continue his remarkable development under Pep Guardiola at City.

City fans will be excited by these developments, with Grealish undoubtedly an elite talent who can play a key role in helping the club retain their Premier League crown.

Club legend David Silva has been missed by Pep Guardiola, but Grealish could well offer something similar to the Spaniard with his skill, creativity and intelligence.

Grealish has been at Aston Villa for his entire career up now, apart from a loan spell at Nottingham Forest back in 2013/14.

Villa can be proud of what this academy product achieved for the club and for his national team, though he’ll undoubtedly be a difficult player to replace.

Luckily, Emi Buendia has already moved to Villa Park from Norwich City this summer and could be in line to take on Grealish’s role in the team if his departure goes through as expected.