Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have an important year ahead of him if he wants to convince Erling Haaland to seal a transfer to Old Trafford.

A report from the Manchester Evening News notes that Chelsea have been strongly linked with the Borussia Dortmund striker this summer, but that he might not be on the move until next year.

ESPN recently suggested that Man Utd could be in the market for a big investment up front next summer, with Haaland or Harry Kane likely to be priorities for the Red Devils if they’re still on the market.

With Haaland, however, it might be that Solskjaer first needs to get United back to winning ways in order to persuade the Norway international to choose Old Trafford over a host of other big destinations.

Chelsea have just won the Champions League, so would make sense as a tempting move for a talent like Haaland, but United have not been in the business of winning major trophies for some time now.

Solskjaer has done some impressive work since taking over as manager, but this season coming up could be a very important one for him to convince someone like Haaland to follow his old team-mate Jadon Sancho to Manchester.

The 21-year-old looks an ideal long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani, though he’d also be an important upgrade on the struggling Timo Werner at Chelsea.