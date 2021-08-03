It would be the transfer of the summer if an agreement can be reached, though it seems that Harry Kane could be left in limbo unless Manchester City are prepared to raise that purchase price for the Tottenham and England centre-forward.

After missing pre-season training for the north Londoners, Kane has set his stall out and made it clear that he wants to move on to pastures new, however, Daniel Levy is believed to be ready to dig his heels in, in order to keep his player at White Hart Lane.

That’s now looking the more likely scenario this summer.

According to the Daily Star, Levy has put a £150m valuation on Kane’s head.

Whilst City have money to spend, The Athletic note that the absolute most they will go to in order to sign the player is £130m.

If neither club is willing to budge, Kane will stay put.