Menu

Harry Kane planning to return to Spurs training later this week after missing second consecutive day

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

It has now emerged that Harry Kane is set to return to Tottenham Hotspur training later this week after missing a second consecutive day as the striker looks to force through a transfer to Manchester City.

The Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano both report that Kane is planning to return for pre-season later this week.

Perhaps Kane has been encouraged to take this stance as the Standard reported that a significant fine would be on the way to the superstar for his snub.

This update appears to suggest the expectation at City that the England captain would not train or play for Spurs again, as reported by the Athletic, is not the case in some hopeful news for Spurs.

It’s clear that the 28-year-old now wishes to leave for a club that can seriously challenge for major honours but all Tottenham fans can hope for now is for the ordeal not to end in a sour manner.

See More: Spurs may consider contract demands of top Premier League striker as too high as Harry Kane pushes for exit

More Stories / Latest News
Talks begin: Manchester City begin transfer negotiations with Harry Kane’s agents
Spurs may consider contract demands of top Premier League striker as too high as Harry Kane pushes for exit
Exclusive: Manchester United told to wait and sign “incredible goal-scorer” instead of Harry Kane

Romano adds that Kane is set for discussions with the North London outfit over his situation, only time will tell if Levy and the hierarchy will grant their academy graduate’s wishes to join a better club.

More Stories daniel levy Harry Kane Nuno Espirito Santo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.