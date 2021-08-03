It has now emerged that Harry Kane is set to return to Tottenham Hotspur training later this week after missing a second consecutive day as the striker looks to force through a transfer to Manchester City.

The Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano both report that Kane is planning to return for pre-season later this week.

Perhaps Kane has been encouraged to take this stance as the Standard reported that a significant fine would be on the way to the superstar for his snub.

This update appears to suggest the expectation at City that the England captain would not train or play for Spurs again, as reported by the Athletic, is not the case in some hopeful news for Spurs.

It’s clear that the 28-year-old now wishes to leave for a club that can seriously challenge for major honours but all Tottenham fans can hope for now is for the ordeal not to end in a sour manner.

#thfc Now hearing club Kane is due back at Spurs later this week and club is aware of his situation. Kane believes situation has been blown out of proportion. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) August 3, 2021

Harry Kane’s planning to return to training with Tottenham later this week. The situation regarding his future is still unresolved – to be discussed with the club ??? #THFC Harry will be back soon. Spurs were aware of his desire to try a new challenge, and to play UCL football. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021

Romano adds that Kane is set for discussions with the North London outfit over his situation, only time will tell if Levy and the hierarchy will grant their academy graduate’s wishes to join a better club.