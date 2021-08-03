Tottenham Hotspur may have even more striker trouble on their hands as the Telegraph (subscription required) report that the contract demands of target Danny Ings may be too high for the club.

At a time when superstar centre-forward Harry Kane is pushing for an exit to Manchester City, it appears as though the track of recruiting Ings this summer is not looking promising at all.

Matt Law of the Telegraph states that the contract demands of the Southampton talisman may be considered to be too high for Spurs.

Daniel Levy’s club do have their eyes on another striker, though he’s seen as one to play alongside Kane rather than replace the ace, as Spurs are interested in Fiorentina’s talented young Dusan Vlahovic.

The Athletic reported that Ings rejected a new four-year contract with the Saints this summer that would’ve made him their highest paid player ever, as the ace wishes for another chance with a top club.

Ings is undoubtedly one of the most proven options for top Premier League sides to look at and perhaps he’ll be available for a cut-price fee as he’s in the final year of his contract with Southampton.

The England international has shown that he’s one of the best strikers in the top-flight since he returned to boyhood club Southampton on a loan deal in 2018 that became permanent a year later.

Ings has not been derailed by injury troubles like he was at Liverpool, though the ace still suffers setbacks from time to time – but they’ve had nowhere near the impact that they used to.

The 29-year-old has bagged 41 Premier League goals and nine assists in 91 top-flight appearances for the Saints, he should be an option that a side in need like Spurs should be pushing the boat out to sign instead of worrying about contract demands.

If Spurs really want to reestablish themselves as a Champions League side, which will be near-impossible if Kane leaves, they can’t second guess moves for players like Ings just due to finances.