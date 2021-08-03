Menu

Ex-PL ace names two Man City players Tottenham should look to sign in Harry Kane deal

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has suggested Tottenham would do well to sign Raheem Sterling or Gabriel Jesus as part of any deal for Harry Kane to seal a transfer to Manchester City this summer.

The England international’s Spurs future is in serious doubt at the moment after he failed to turn up for training with the club for two days in a row, and it looks like talks may already have begun over a move to City, according to The Boy Hotspur.

Chadwick now thinks Spurs would do well to try and get players in from City as part of this deal, with the ex-Red Devil naming Sterling and Jesus as two attacking talents who could go some way to filling the void left by Kane.

For one thing, Chadwick expects City may need to offload players in order to stick to Financial Fair Play regulations if they are to splash so much cash on the likes of Kane and Aston Villa star Jack Grealish this summer.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling could be good signings for Tottenham
“If a deal is to be done with City, they surely have to think about Financial Fair Play – it’s going to cost them upwards of £150million, and maybe £100m for Grealish, so it will be interesting to see if maybe players could move in the opposite direction,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Gabriel Jesus is a hugely talented player who could be a good signing for Spurs – he’s crying out to be a main man somewhere, which doesn’t look like happening for him at City. He’s shown in fits and starts that he’s a hugely gifted player.

“There’s also Sterling, who doesn’t look to have agreed a new deal, and if he went the other way Spurs could do well out of the deal. City have a lot of talent at their disposal, so Sterling or Jesus could potentially go in the other direction and add a lot of goals to Spurs to help replace Kane.”

  2. I like the 2 players but doing this deal with Sterling (on around 300K/week) is doubtful to happen. Spurs would get money in return (in theory) but take a large jump in players salaries with Sterling and Jesus.

