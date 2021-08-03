Juventus officially lands Santos FC starlet

Juventus FC has landed one of the marquee teenagers in South American football. Santos FC confirmed the news that they had transferred Kaio Jorge to the Italian club.

The transfer confirmation revealed Juevtnus had accepted the terms of the Brazilian side, and the player will now be released to play in Europe. Various reports suggest that the Serie A club will pay a total fee of €3 million with another €1 million in potential add-ons.

Jorge will be heading to Turin this week to take a medical exam and reportedly sign a contract through 2026. Juventus weren’t the only club expressing interest in the player as AC Milan and SL Benfica were in the running and offered more money.

However, Jorge wanted to join Juventus, and with his contract expiring in December, it left Santos no choice but to conduct business with the Italian giant. Now the teenager gets his wish and will be the latest Brazilian to suit up for the Serie A side.