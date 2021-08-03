Man City ready to pay £120m for Harry Kane as Man United offered glimmer of hope over transfer

Manchester City are currently £40million off meeting Harry Kane’s asking price at Tottenham as the deal threatens to drag on and potentially allow Manchester United back into the running in the future.

According to the Daily Star, Spurs want £160m for Kane this summer, but City are only willing to go as high as £120m and expect that this move could go down to the wire.

The report also cites recent claims from ESPN, who state that City’s rivals Man Utd could yet be back in for Kane (or another big name like Erling Haaland) if he’s still on the market next summer, which certainly seems possible.

The England international would be a terrific signing for either of these clubs, with his scoring record in recent times proving that he’s one of the very best centre-forwards in world football.

MORE: Kane to be punished for skipping Spurs training

It’s hard to think of anyone who’d be more ideal for Pep Guardiola’s side as a long-term replacement for the departing Sergio Aguero, while United would do well to think about bringing in a younger option than Edinson Cavani, who seems unlikely to be able to play 90 minutes week in, week out for much longer.

Kane will surely also be itching to leave Tottenham after failing to ever win any silverware with the north London outfit – something that would be far more likely for him at City in particular.

With United lurking in the background, City would surely do well to just pay whatever Spurs are demanding for Kane in order to land him this summer. After all, they are surely better-placed to be able to afford it than almost any other club in the world.