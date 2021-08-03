Talks begin: Manchester City begin transfer negotiations with Harry Kane’s agents

Manchester City have reportedly opened transfer talks with the agents of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to The Boy Hotspur.

The England international has been strongly linked with a move away from Spurs this summer, with the north London outfit failing to deliver any trophies during his entire career with the club.

City, meanwhile, won the Premier League title last season and made it to the Champions League final, with the Etihad Stadium surely the place to be for most top players in the near future if they want to win the biggest prizes in football.

Kane has been absent from Tottenham training this week and the report from TBH suggests negotiations of sorts are now underway over a move to City.

MORE: Harry Kane AWOL from training again

The 28-year-old makes sense as a signing for City due to their needs at the moment, with legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero likely to be a difficult player to replace.

Kane has been another of the Premier League’s most lethal finishers in recent times, so there may be few better players equipped to take on that challenge.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside this week, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick said he expected Kane to end up at City because he seems to have his heart set on playing under Pep Guardiola, with the Red Devils perhaps doing well to wait a year and sign Erling Haaland instead.