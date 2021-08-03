Harry Kane absent from Tottenham training for second day in a row amid Man City transfer talk

Harry Kane is once again absent from Tottenham training today after also failing to turn up yesterday.

The Kane transfer saga rumbles on as football.london report that the England international is still not attending Spurs’ pre-season sessions amid links with a possible move to Manchester City.

This is a huge worry for Tottenham, with Kane establishing himself as one of the club’s most important players for many years now, as well as one of the finest forwards in world football.

There’s no doubt the 28-year-old could be a tremendous signing for City and other elite European sides, but it remains to be seen if he will be successful in forcing his way out.

The report from football.london suggests City are not currently ready to pay anything close to enough to persuade Tottenham to sell, so this saga could drag on and on.

One imagines it’ll be hard for Spurs not to give in eventually, however, as they surely can’t keep a player who refuses to even train with the club.