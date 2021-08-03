Harry Kane reportedly said his goodbyes at Tottenham after the end of last season as he pushes for a transfer to Manchester City.

Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Dean Jones explained that Kane’s Spurs team-mates were never really expecting Kane back for pre-season after he bid farewell to the club.

The reporter adds, however, that there are issues regarding his move to Manchester City, with the Premier League champions yet to offer enough for the England international.

Jones admits it’s not looking great for Kane as City are yet to help him out as he does his bit to force a transfer…

Kane has been a world class performer in his time at Tottenham, and looks ideal to replace Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium after the Argentine’s move to Barcelona.

MORE: Tottenham urged to sign Man City duo in Harry Kane swap deal

Still, City have to do their bit and it seems this saga currently looks set to drag on, even if Kane seems to have done as much as he can to try and get a move.

Jones admits there should be another City bid, but he’s not convinced it will be enough for the 28-year-old as the champions have to be careful with their money as they’re also linked with a £100million move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.