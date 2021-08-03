Harry Kane has spoken to Manchester City player about desire to complete transfer

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reportedly spoken to a non-English senior player at Manchester City about his desire to seal a transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

The 28-year-old hit the headlines yesterday after failing to turn up for Spurs training when he was due to report back for pre-season.

It now seems Kane is eager to continue to stay away from Tottenham in a bid to force through a transfer to City, with The Athletic providing some key updates on the story.

The report explains that Kane has spoken to an unnamed City player about wanting to join the club, with the England international clearly serious about trying to force his way out of Spurs.

City fans will hope this can come off, with Kane looking badly needed at the club this summer after the departure of legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine moved to Barcelona on a free after his contract expired, and it’s hard to imagine a better long-term replacement for him than Kane.

Still, this surely won’t be easy to get done, with the Daily Star claiming Tottenham want £160m for their star player, while City are only ready to pay £120m.