Some Leeds United fans clamour for signing after winger’s transfer plea

Leeds United fans are calling for the signing of a wantaway West Brom star this summer.

West Brom are preparing for life back in the Championship having suffered relegation from the top-flight ahead of the coming campaign.

And following their descent, it looks certain that wide star Matheus Pereira will be allowed to leave.

Pereira has even expressed his desire to leave the Midlands club this summer in an open letter in which he revealed he has ‘received an offer’ that ‘would change’ his and his family’s lives ‘forever’.

Both West Ham and Al Hilal have been heavily linked with a move, as cited by Arab News, but some Leeds United fans are calling for the Whites to get involved.

A panel of fans from the Leeds Insider Facebook were asked by MOT Leeds News if they would like to see Pereira snapped up this summer.

MOT Leeds News’ Facebook panel

And as you can see above, many of them were keen for their club to make a move.

Pereira has been with West Brom since 2019, joining permanently a year later following a loan spell, and during that time, he has netted 19 goals in 75 league games from out wide.

  1. You may refer to him as a winger but the football world knows he is a central midfielder with a quality left foot and a classy ball player’s finesse.

    Reply

