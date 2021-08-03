There’s no doubt that the 2020/21 campaign couldn’t have gone any worse for Liverpool and for Joe Gomez.

A season-ending injury to the centre-back to mirror the fate that befell his central defensive partner, Virgil van Dijk, arguably wasn’t the way the Reds will have planned things coming off the back of a title-winning campaign.

It’s been a long, hard road back to recovery for the pair, but Gomez is now raring to go again and wants to look upon things as a fresh start.

“It’s been a tough one [injury], I’ve had my fair few now. This is probably the most challenging one, for sure,” he said on the How to be a Baller podcast from VERSUS, cited by the Liverpool ECHO.

“Just because of the nature of how things happened; the timing of it was frustrating for me personally but [now] I’m in a good place.

“I hope in pre-season I’m ready to go. It’s been mentally really challenging in the sense that having to rebuild my body this many times.

“I think some players sometimes when it happens we see it as a project, a chance to come back better, stronger and I had that many setbacks and warnings.

“I was already so grateful to be fit and to be playing, I didn’t really need the reminder at the time.

“Everything happens for a reason and it’s been a real journey to just look at the game again. Watching the Euros and so on has been difficult. It’ll be nice to have a fresh start and go again.”

Whether Jurgen Klopp decides to bring both Gomez and Van Dijk back in from the start of the season is a moot point at this stage.

Clearly, Liverpool are a much more stable outfit with both players in situ, so it’s unlikely to be too long before we see them anchoring the side in any event.