Liverpool have 21-year-old “very high” on transfer wish-list, club may have to sell due to financial issues

Liverpool reportedly have Lille striker Jonathan David very high on their list of potential transfer targets in that position after keeping close tabs on him for a long time.

The Canada international looks a hugely promising young talent, having scored 37 goals in 83 games during his time at Gent before earning a move to Lille last season.

David then managed 13 goals in 37 league games as Lille sprung a surprise by winning the Ligue 1 title, though their financial issues mean they may have to sell players soon.

If David goes, then Liverpool are expected to be interested, as per Matthew Scianitti in the tweet below…

English sources tell @TSN_Sports, if Lille look to sell Canadian striker Jonathan David to raise funds because of the club’s financial challenges, Liverpool has David very high on the team’s list of potential strikers. Liverpool has long kept tabs on the Canadian’s development. — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 2, 2021

David looks like he could do a fine job for Liverpool, with the Reds currently in need of upgrades on the misfiring Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

It wasn’t the best season at Anfield last term, with some signs that Jurgen Klopp perhaps now needs to rebuild the squad that has delivered so much success.

David could be a fine young talent to build around for the future, with the 21-year-old’s best years surely still ahead of him.