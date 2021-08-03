It has now emerged that the agent of Romelu Lukaku, Federico Pastorello, has quite the attachment with Chelsea amid claims that the Italian is angling for the striker to return to Stamford Bridge.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has recently reported that Pastorello is pushing for Lukaku to accept a return to Chelsea, with Inter Milan reiterating that the player himself must outline his intentions.

News of the stance from Lukaku’s agent comes as Inter have rejected an offer of €100m, plus Marcos Alonso, for their talisman, but the Blues are ready to make an improved bid.

Pedulla shares that Pastorello has an ‘excellent’ relationship with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, something that will no doubt be essential in order to facilitate the deal.

The ‘excellent’ relationship that Lukaku’s agent holds with the club makes sense when you do some research, he shared a lovely post filled with blue hearts after Chelsea won the Champions League.

A quick look through Pastorello’s Instagram page also shows that the agent represents Malang Sarr, who signed for the West London outfit last summer.

See More: Sources close to world class star “starting to believe” he’s set for transfer to Chelsea

Just after Pedulla’s claims surfaced, Chelsea fans quickly noticed that Pastorello appears to be mad for the Blues and that he also represents Malang Sarr:

The Champions League final can also be seen here, as well as posts with Malang Sarr when he sealed his transfer to Chelsea and a more recent one with the defender can be seen.

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: Barcelona need to wrap Pedri in cotton wool for the first part of next season Video: Spain’s Marco Asensio fires La Roja into Olympic final against Brazil with an extra-time wonder-strike Tottenham told to consider Leeds United star if Harry Kane completes transfer

There is no doubting that Chelsea could mount a serious challenge for all major honours if they were to add Lukaku to a side that just won world football’s most coveted club trophy.

It would be nice to see the Belgian superstar have the opportunity to settle unfinished business at Stamford Bridge, he moved there a decade ago but never had a real chance to shine in the first-team.

Lukaku instead proved his ability with a loan spell to West Bromwich Albion in 12/13, which was followed by a switch to Everton the next season and the striker’s displays led to a permanent deal for the Toffees.

The 6ft3 striker faced heavy criticism when he headed to Manchester United in a big-money transfer, Lukaku ultimately left after just two seasons and has silenced the critics at Inter Milan.

Lukaku has bagged 64 goals and 16 assists in 95 appearances for the Nerazzurri, with his remarkable return of 24 top-flight goals and 10 assists firing the side to the Serie A title last season.