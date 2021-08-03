Sources close to Romelu Lukaku are reportedly starting to believe that the player could be on his way back to Chelsea in this summer’s transfer window.

The Belgium international has been a star performer for Inter Milan since joining from Manchester United a couple of years ago, but we may now be about to see him in the Premier League once again.

Talk is hotting up about Lukaku being a target for Chelsea, and Dean Jones has spoken to The Done Deal Show about the situation, which seems to be evolving quickly.

Watch below for his update as Jones explains that those who know Lukaku well are sensing that he looks like he could be on his way back to Stamford Bridge…

This could be a fine signing for the Blues, with Thomas Tuchel in need of an upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner.

Jones makes it clear that Tuchel himself is a big fan of Lukaku, so it makes sense that this finally seems to be coming together.

Lukaku had a spell at Chelsea as a youngster but barely played for the west London giants, heading out on loan to West Brom and then to Everton, before making the latter of those moves permanent.

The powerful front-man may well feel he has unfinished business at Chelsea and he could now get the chance to be the main man for them at last.