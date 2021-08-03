Man City confident over Harry Kane transfer as he doesn’t intend to play or train for Spurs again

Manchester City are reportedly confident a deal can be done for Harry Kane this summer as it emerges he doesn’t intend to play or train for Tottenham again.

The England international has been one of the finest forwards in world football for a number of years now, and it makes sense that he’s keen to move to a bigger club where he can finally get his hands on trophies.

According to The Athletic, City are confident they can sign Kane, who is also hopeful that his refusal to report for training yesterday can help smooth things over for a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Kane would be a dream signing for City to replace the legendary Sergio Aguero up front, though it seems Spurs remain determined not to sell their star player to a Premier League rival.

The north Londoners have managed to avoid this before when Gareth Bale and Luka Modric joined Real Madrid, though they did lose Dimitar Berbatov to Manchester United and Robbie Keane to Liverpool back in the summer of 2008.