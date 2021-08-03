It’s always a nice feeling for a fan-led social media account to be followed by well-known names, so it’s no wonder that the StatCity Twitter account were in shock when they realised that Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane, had started following them.

Kane, of course, is attempting to force through a move to Manchester City and has effectively gone on strike from training in order to ensure that he gets his way.

It’s believed that Daniel Levy will play hard ball and dig his heels in as he always does in such situations, but the Spurs chairman can’t really risk having an unhappy player in his dressing room.

Although it probably means little, the fact that Kane has started following City social accounts could be seen to be a sign from the player of his intentions.

To this point he’s made no real comment on the situation, but if things stay as they are, that’s bound to change.

Whether there’s enough time to complete a deal before the deadline and at an acceptable price point will be seen in due course.