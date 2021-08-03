Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is one of many to tweet out their support for the taking of the knee throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

The need to highlight racism evidently continues, and the fact that supporters will be back inside stadiums at the beginning of the season will give the protest further relevance.

Towards the back end of last season, when small pockets of supporters were allowed back, the taking of the knee was met with booing.

The argument continues to rage on the terraces too, with many supporters believing that there is a connection with the political Black Lives Matter campaign.

That’s of no consequence to Maguire and his team-mates, who are all steadfast in their desire to continue.

Once the whistle blows in United’s first match, and before a ball has been kicked, each player will do as they have done for the past year or so.

Supporters would do well to understand and accept the protest for what it is, rather than looking for any excuse to divide the fan base.