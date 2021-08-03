It goes without saying that every football club’s commercial department are always looking at new ways and means of finding revenue streams to make even more money.

Those clubs at the very top end of the game arguably have to get more creative than their counterparts lower down the food chain.

To that end, Manchester City have come up with an incredibly novel concept, known as a VVIP experience.

According to the Daily Star, this luxury VIP match day service will see supporters digging into a five-course banquet before City’s home games at the Etihad Stadium.

Not only that, supporters willing to pay £12,000 for a box of 10 people – for one game – will get the chance to greet Pep Guardiola.

There will also be the chance to watch the players train pitch side and listen in on team tactics.

If that weren’t enough, the ‘Champion’ package goes even further in terms of hospitality, but it’s price hasn’t yet been revealed.