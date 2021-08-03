Menu

Liverpool ready to out-bid rivals with €40m transfer offer for ideal Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool FC
Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a better offer than Juventus for the transfer of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

The Italy international has shone in Serie A in recent times, establishing himself as one of the finest young players in Europe, and he also caught the eye for his country as they won Euro 2020 this summer.

It could be that Locatelli is now heading for a big move, and it might be in the Premier League as Liverpool are strongly linked with him by Todo Fichajes.

Their report states that the Reds could be prepared to pay around €40million for the 23-year-old, which is more than Juventus could afford.

Manuel Locatelli is being eyed by Liverpool
This could be a significant move by Liverpool if they pull it off, with the club looking in need of a quality signing in the middle of the park to replace the departing Georginio Wijnaldum.

MORE: Liverpool rival Arsenal for €80million South American star

The Netherlands international was a hugely important part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, but left at the end of his contract to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free this summer.

Locatelli could offer similar qualities in midfield with his intelligent play and work rate, and could end up being a bargain at just €40m.

