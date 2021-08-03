Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has marked his return to first-team training by sporting a new haircut, as the ace showed off a shaved head during the side’s training camp in Scotland.

The 25-year-old is now completely bald, having usually went with a short afro haircut in recent years or a high top with shaved sides.

Manchester United shared a couple of snaps of Martial in training, one that saw the attacker beaming with a smile and another that showed the star performing a ladder exercise with a bar.

Martial had been working at Carrington, but away from the rest of the team until this week as the Frenchman now seems to have recovered from the knee injury that left him sidelined for the final two months of the season and unable to feature for France at the Euros this summer.

Martial was first seen donning a bald look in a clip with his wife from 12 days ago:

Anthony Martial seen with a new haircut ???? whilst out driving with his wife pic.twitter.com/88XG1gQmnF — MartialHub? (@MartialHub_) July 21, 2021

Martial didn’t manage to showcase the same quality he did in 19/20 last season as the ace endured some lengthy spells without goal contributions in a campaign that yielded seven goals and nine assists.