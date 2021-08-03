Newcastle United have set their sights on a French midfielder as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

The Magpies continue to wait for the latest from Arsenal on Joe Willock, the midfielder a target of Newcastle United’s after his impressive loan spell at St James’ Park last season.

But in the meantime, Newcastle have turned their attention to Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims Kamara has been sounded out as an option to strengthen the Newcastle midfield without them having to break the bank.

It’s claimed the Magpies are seeking a deal worth around £10million for the France under-21 international with talks ongoing.

Kamara is a defensive midfielder by trade, and despite his youth, still only 21 years of age, he already has 96 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille.

He is also a nine-time France under-21 international having represented his nation at all five age groups from under-17s and up.