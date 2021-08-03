Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Real Madrid striker this summer.

The Magpies are hoping to strengthen this summer to improve on last season’s campaign which saw them beat the drop comfortably.

And as they search for reinforcements, one might just have fallen to their laps with French outlet Jeunes Footeux via SportWitness claiming the Magpies have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid frontman Mariano Diaz.

The 28-year-old has seen little action since re-joining Los Blancos in 2018, making 33 La Liga appearances – 16 of which came last season – and scoring just five times.

Mariano actually came through Real Madrid’s academy, but after just eight league appearances, he was sold to Lyon.

During his time in Ligue 1, the striker scored an impressive 18 goals in 37 appearances, causing Real Madrid to buy him back.

But since then, it hasn’t exactly worked out for the Dominican Republic international.

According to the report, Newcastle have been ‘studying the possibility’ of snapping up Mariano to add depth to their frontline having been offered the striker this summer.

This could be one to watch.