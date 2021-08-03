It’s difficult to recall a player so young having such an influence on club and country in his breakout season, but that’s exactly the scenario that Pedri has found in 2020/21 for Barcelona and Spain.

Scarcely believable though it may be, his season still isn’t finished, and it began all of 11 months ago.

That’s because, despite becoming, perhaps a little unexpectedly, a mainstay for the Catalans, he also found himself involved with La Roja right up until the semi-final of the European championship before heading off to the Olympic Games with Spain, who have just qualified for the final.

He needs to be wrapped in cotton wool.

The need for him to play every game has long-since disappeared, and Barca would do well to ease him back in gently.

The risk the club run by bringing him back to quickly is that he will burn out long before the end of next season.

Given his importance to the team at the business end of the campaign, everyone has to be a little more sensible than has been seen to this point.