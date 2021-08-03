Ex-Red Devil accuses Mino Raiola of “trying to get one over United” with Paul Pogba transfer saga

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has said that he hopes to see Paul Pogba stay at the club despite the antics of his agent Mino Raiola.

The France international is in the final year of his contract with Man Utd and this has led to some speculation over his future in recent times.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Pogba by Eurosport and others, but Chadwick has told CaughtOffside that he doesn’t want to see the 28-year-old sold this summer, even though there’s the risk of losing him on a free next summer.

Chadwick has aimed a dig at Pogba’s agent Raiola, who has often seemed to have a tense relationship with United, as he believes the Dutch-Italian is trying to get one over the Red Devils by dragging things along like this with Pogba.

Chadwick hopes this can be resolved, as he says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can perhaps persuade the Frenchman to remain at Old Trafford if the club enjoys success this season.

“The player’s in the position of power. It would obviously be great for Manchester United if Pogba would sign a new deal as he’s in the last year of his contract,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“At the end of the day, he’s in an incredible position now, having played probably the best football of his United career going into the final year of his contract. I think the money United could get for him now wouldn’t be as good as last summer if they’d moved him on then.

“Pogba wants to be winning titles – he won the World Cup with France but hasn’t really won anything big in his time at United. If he stays, and I hope he does, United have shown him what they’re building here.

MORE: Man Utd given deadline to beat Chelsea to superstar signing

“They’ve signed Sancho and Varane this summer and if they could get someone like Haaland next summer, it might show Pogba what United are trying to achieve. If they can win the Premier League, what better way of getting him to sign a new contract and stay a bit longer?

“Obviously the club’s relationship with his agent (Mino Raiola) has never been great and you just feel he’s trying to get one over United, taking him to the end of his contract and then moving him on to another club. It’s a tough one, he’s a really important player for United, a genuinely world class player. He’s the kind of player you need to win titles, so I’d like to see him stay for the season and hopefully United can win something and persuade him to stay and attract other new players to the club and help them move forward.”