With just a few days left until the start of the new Championship season, relegated Sheffield United have agreed a deal to sign Ronaldo.

No, not that one.

The Blades are after former Leeds United star, Ronaldo Vieira, who is available on loan from Italian side, Sampdoria.

It’s believed that there will also be the opportunity to make the deal permanent if everything goes well.

Football Insider report that Vieira still has two years left on his current contract, and was loaned out to Hellas Verona last season after clearly not doing enough to convince his Sampdoria paymasters, after his 2019 move.

Injuries restricted him to just six appearances last season, with only two coming after October.

In 71 appearances for Leeds, the midfielder scored two goals and provided four assists per Football Insider.

Hardly prolific, and if he’s injury prone it doesn’t bode well, however, Sheffield United seem convinced he’s just what they’re looking for.