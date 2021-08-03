It took until five minutes from the end of extra-time before there was a goal in the Japan v Spain Olympic Games semi-final football match, but when it arrived it was well worth waiting for.

Both teams were clearly tiring and no doubt had one eye on a potential penalty shoot-out, however, Real Madrid star, Asensio, managed to evade his marker for long enough to be able to send a magnificent curling shot past the outstretched arm of the Japan keeper to send Spain into the final against Brazil.