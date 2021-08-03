Supercomputer tips Manchester United to slip to fourth whilst City defend Premier League title

A supercomputer has predicted that Manchester City will defend their Premier League title in 21/22 whilst cross-town rivals Man United are expected to drop a couple of places.
MSN have shared the findings of a supercomputer prediction for the new top-flight campaign by Betting Expert and it tips delight for Pep Guardiola and City supporters.
The supercomputer has found that Manchester United will actually slip to fourth place whilst Chelsea and Liverpool finish in second and third respectively.
Chelsea have been phenomenal since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool closed the campaign very strongly, but the United drop is still surprising considering their additions of Jadon Sancho and the soon-to-be completed deal for Raphael Varane.
F… the computer, common sense tells you that Pep ain’t gonna win the league next season and it’s not Kops or Man under who are but the young man at Chelsea. His cunning and determination will make it possible to add Epl to CL he won last season with a team Lampard and pundits called work in progress. For those in the know, it was Lampard who was work in progress and that team pulled ” the cup with big ears” under the nose of Pep. This season may also decide how long Pep stays at Man City because everytime he is found out he moves-remember his time at Bayern Munich? I say all this because I am impressed by Chelsea recruitment and I am a life long gooner.
Madness. manchester united are winning the league