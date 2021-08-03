Menu

Supercomputer tips Manchester United to slip to fourth whilst City defend Premier League title

A supercomputer has predicted that Manchester City will defend their Premier League title in 21/22 whilst cross-town rivals Man United are expected to drop a couple of places.

MSN have shared the findings of a supercomputer prediction for the new top-flight campaign by Betting Expert and it tips delight for Pep Guardiola and City supporters.

The supercomputer has found that Manchester United will actually slip to fourth place whilst Chelsea and Liverpool finish in second and third respectively.

Chelsea have been phenomenal since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool closed the campaign very strongly, but the United drop is still surprising considering their additions of Jadon Sancho and the soon-to-be completed deal for Raphael Varane.

Pep Guardiola looks set to continue a spell of domestic dominance for Manchester City.Here is what a Betting Expert spokesperson had to say:“Manchester City are hard to look past as title winners once again, so it’s no surprise that our supercomputer has them top of the pile,” said a spokesperson from Betting Expert.“Chelsea, after last season’s drastic improvement and Champions League success, are predicted to run City closest, while Liverpool and Manchester United make up the top four.

“At the other end of the table, the newly-promoted trio of Norwich, Watford and Brentford are expected to find the step up too difficult.”

Given that we’ve exclusively reported that the Citizens have already reached an agreement in principle to sign Jack Grealish, as well as the recent Harry Kane developments, we’re not surprised at all.

Adding just one of those English superstars to a side that already has world-class corner stones in Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Raheem Sterling could well prove to be unstoppable.

The newly-promoted trio of Norwich, Watford and Brentford are all resigned to a drop back to the Championship and the supercomputer clearly feels that there will be no surprise packages this term.

The data doesn’t believe that Arsenal will push back into a Champions League spot after years of mediocrity and it looks like North London rivals Spurs face the same upset as well.

  1. F… the computer, common sense tells you that Pep ain’t gonna win the league next season and it’s not Kops or Man under who are but the young man at Chelsea. His cunning and determination will make it possible to add Epl to CL he won last season with a team Lampard and pundits called work in progress. For those in the know, it was Lampard who was work in progress and that team pulled ” the cup with big ears” under the nose of Pep. This season may also decide how long Pep stays at Man City because everytime he is found out he moves-remember his time at Bayern Munich? I say all this because I am impressed by Chelsea recruitment and I am a life long gooner.

