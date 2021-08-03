Supercomputer tips Manchester United to slip to fourth whilst City defend Premier League title

A supercomputer has predicted that Manchester City will defend their Premier League title in 21/22 whilst cross-town rivals Man United are expected to drop a couple of places.

MSN have shared the findings of a supercomputer prediction for the new top-flight campaign by Betting Expert and it tips delight for Pep Guardiola and City supporters.

The supercomputer has found that Manchester United will actually slip to fourth place whilst Chelsea and Liverpool finish in second and third respectively.

Chelsea have been phenomenal since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool closed the campaign very strongly, but the United drop is still surprising considering their additions of Jadon Sancho and the soon-to-be completed deal for Raphael Varane.

See More: Man City confident over Harry Kane transfer as he doesn’t intend to play or train for Spurs again