Arsenal are reportedly expected to be given a transfer boost regarding their pursuit of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The England international has struggled for playing time at Chelsea recently, though he did manage to score against Arsenal in a friendly at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend.

The Gunners would do well to pounce for Abraham after the dip in form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and it seems there could be good news on that front.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal have been put off Abraham’s £40million asking price up to now, but Chelsea are expected to lower their demands for the 23-year-old.

MORE: Arsenal fans hail “massive talent” as youngster shines vs Chelsea

It remains to be seen quite how much Arsenal can expect to pay for Abraham, but it certainly seems worth trying to bring in more attacking options ahead of the new season.

Abraham has shown he has huge potential, even if there’s a lot of competition for places at Stamford Bridge, which will have derailed his progress in recent times.

A move to the Emirates Stadium could be ideal for Abraham to revive his career, and it could give Mikel Arteta the goal threat he needs if he is to get his side back to challenging for a top four spot again.