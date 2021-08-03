Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is eager to raid his old club Wolves for the signing of defender Conor Coady.

The Portuguese tactician is said to be pushing hard for this deal as Spurs open preliminary talks over signing the England international, according to Football Insider.

Tottenham could do with a quality signing at the back this summer after losing Toby Alderweireld, while they also arguably never really did enough to replace Jan Vertonghen when he left last summer.

Coady has been a solid and reliable performer for Wolves and is a player Nuno will know well after his time in charge at Molineux before he took over at Spurs this summer.

Football Insider’s report adds that Spurs could still let other defensive players leave as well, with doubts over the future of both Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

Coady looks like he could be an upgrade on these players after some fine form for Wolves in recent times, while he’s also become part of the England fold, even if he couldn’t get on the pitch for Gareth Southgate’s side at Euro 2020 this summer.

A move to a bigger club might be just what the 28-year-old needs to give him more of a chance of breaking into the England starting XI in the future.