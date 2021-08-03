Menu

How Tottenham dressing room reacted to Harry Kane’s training absence

Harry Kane has not attracted criticism from his teammates over his controversial decision to stay away from pre-season.

The England striker was due to return to Tottenham’s pre-season on Monday but decided to stay away due to frustration over his situation, as reported by Sky Sports.

Kane is hoping to fulfil his desire of winning trophies and competing at the very highest level, and amid failed attempts from Manchester City to sign him due to Spurs’ eye-watering valuation of £150million, the striker has stayed away from club training.

The decision has seen Kane come under intense criticism from fans, many of whom believes his legacy at the club may now be tarnished.

And the 28-year-old is also in line for a fine from the club, according to Sky Sports.

But according to The Athletic via The Boot Room, there is no ill-feeling from the rest of the Tottenham squad towards Kane over his decision.

That could save the striker some awkward conversations when he does return to training.

