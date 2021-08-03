Pundit Dean Ashton has named a Leeds United player as one of the options Tottenham could look to as a possible Harry Kane replacement.

The Kane transfer saga was taken up a gear on Monday after the England striker did not report back to Tottenham training as expected.

According to Sky Sports, Kane was also absent today, and while he is going to return to the Tottenham base, he is hoping to push through a transfer with Manchester City interested.

Whether City want to pay the £150million or so being discussed is another question, but if Kane does go, talkSPORT pundit and former West Ham star Ashton believes Leeds United frontman Patrick Bamford could be among the contenders to replace him.

Speaking on talkSPORT, as cited by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Ashton said: “Is he going to have Harry Kane for the season? If he’s not, who is he going look at? He’ll have his own ideas.

“Maybe Tottenham fans are wondering how they would replace Harry Kane – you don’t. You don’t just replace a player like Harry Kane, unless you’re going to go and try and spend the same again.

“Nuno might want something different. If you look at who he had at Wolves, Raul Jimenez is the kind of player he clearly he likes, someone to have that role as a centre forward. They’re hard to find, there’s not many around in the Premier League.

“You look at Bamford, who is of that ilk, who can lead the line, work incredibly hard, link the play.

“Jimenez is another if he shows his fitness.

“Danny Ings could be an option. He’s someone who guarantees goals in the Premier League, but there’s question marks over his fitness.

“There will be options there.”

Concerningly for Leeds, Bamford is only under contract until next summer, so there could be a window for Tottenham to pull off a deal if they were to be interested.

Though, after the 27-year-old’s 17-goal Premier League season of last, talks are ongoing between the Whites and Bamford over a new deal, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.