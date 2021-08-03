Celtic have swooped to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Joe Hart and Crystal Palace’s James McCarthy, as Ange Postecoglou looks to bridge the gap between the Hoops and their biggest rivals, Rangers.

According to BBC Sport, Hart has signed on a three-year-deal, whilst McCarthy has agreed a four-year deal.

It’s possible that both players could feature for Celtic as early as Thursday in their Europa League qualifier against FK Jablonec.

It’s been a poor start to the season in which they’ve already been knocked out of the Champions League at the qualifying stage by Danish side Midtjylland.

Not to mention also losing their Scottish Premiership opener to Hearts on Saturday.

Amazingly Callum McGregor played more minutes for Celtic last season (4,256) than James McCarthy has played in the last five seasons combined (3,789). — Andrew Maclean (@AndrewMaclean_) August 3, 2021

If nothing else, it evidences the size of the task ahead for Postecoglou, and it’s clearly something that’s not an overnight job.

Hart never quite set White Hart Lane alight, and McCarthy has barely played for the south London outfit in the last five seasons.