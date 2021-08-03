Although it’s been a few weeks since England lost to Italy in the final of Euro 2020, it was inevitable that UEFA would launch an investigation into the behaviour of their fans at some point.

The scenes at both Leicester Square and outside Wembley Stadium were an absolute disgrace but, unfortunately, have become all too common when following the national team.

It’s unclear at this stage exactly what punishments will be decided upon by the game’s governing body, however, it’s unlikely to be lenient when you consider how many so-called supporters tried to evade security and get inside the ground for free.

MORE: Watch Mo Salah’s reaction!

On Tuesday afternoon, UEFA released the following statement, cited by the Daily Mirror.

‘Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector into the events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium during the UEFA EURO 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England played on 11 July at Wembley Stadium, London, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the English Football Association for a potential violation of Article 16(2)(h) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations for a lack of order or discipline by its supporters. Further information on this matter will be made available in due course.’

More Stories / Latest News Harry Kane in limbo as Man City set a maximum valuation which doesn’t meet Tottenham’s demands Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs suffers ankle ligament damage against Chelsea Tottenham’s Joe Hart part of a double Premier League swoop by Celtic

After such a wonderful tournament up to that point, it’s a shame that it will be remembered by many not just for the matches leading up to the final, but for what happened on the day.