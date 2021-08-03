Aston Villa are interested in landing former loanee Axel Tuanzebe on a permanent deal from Manchester United this summer, according to the Telegraph (subscription required).

The Villains want to recruit Tuanzebe alongside another loanee who helped them achieve promotion in 2018/19 as they’ve earmarked Tammy Abraham as their top centre-forward target.

The Telegraph report that United will actually consider offers for Tuanzebe this summer in an effort to avoid losing the centre-back on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Villa appear to have better chances of striking a deal for Tuanzebe than Newcastle, who face the ‘obstacle’ of a loan fee. A temporary move may not appeal to the Red Devils due to the ace’s contract situation as it is.

The Tuanzebe track is running whilst Villa edge closer to finalising another big-money attacking addition after recruiting Emi Buendia as a deal for Leon Bailey is only subject to a medical and personal terms.

Villa supporters can’t have asked the hierarchy to show their intention much more in terms of incomings this summer, even though it comes in a window which will see them lose Jack Grealish to Man City.

Tuanzebe debuted for the Red Devils back in the 2016/17 season but has never been offered a prolonged run in the first-team, despite showing promise with some encouraging displays.

The best football of the ace’s career – with exception to the defensive masterclass against PSG last season – came during his time on loan with Villa.

Tuanzebe spent the second-half of 17/18 with the West Midlands outfit, but only featured a handful of times due to injury troubles, he made things right when he returned on loan the next season.

The United academy graduate who was born in the Congo played a key role as Dean Smith won long-awaited promotion back to the top-flight.

Injury troubles once again prevented Tuanzebe from building on momentum as he only made 10 first-team appearances for United in the 19/20 campaign.

It looked like last season would fare better for the humble star after his solid display against PSG but the old tale repeated once more for Tuanzebe as he never landed a consistent run as a starter.