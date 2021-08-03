West Ham United are not holding out much hope at all of landing Jesse Lingard this summer.

Lingard spent the back-end of last season on loan with the Hammers, racking up an impressive nine goals and five assists in just 16 appearances.

Ahead of this season, the Hammers were hoping to re-sign Lingard, the Manchester United star viewed as a key piece as David Moyes prepares for a season which will see his side compete in the Europa League.

But it seems the midfielder is going to be taken off the table, with Sky Sports reporting that West Ham only believe there is a ‘10% chance’ of Lingard returning ahead of the coming season.

That’s because Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to hand Lingard a fresh start at Old Trafford.

There have also been reports that United could offer Lingard a new contract with the creative midfielder having just one year remaining on his deal as things stand.