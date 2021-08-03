Ahead of the new Serie A season, it’s been revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked into a sensational move back to Paris Saint-Germain before signing on again with AC Milan.

The Swede is defying logic with the standard of his performances, giving that his next birthday will be his 40th, but Milan appeared more than happy to offer him another year.

La Parisien, cited by the Daily Mail, report that his agent, Mino Raiola’s links with PSG sporting director, Leonardo, is what brought about the conversation into the striker returning to a club where he scored 156 goals in 180 appearances for the French giants.

Only a deadlock in the talks is believed to be behind what scuppered the deal.

It’s difficult to see how Zlatan, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe would’ve fitted into a front three together too.

It’s all incidental now, since Zlatan signed his new deal as far back as April, and it’ll be Milan fans that get to enjoy his last hurrah.